Aces (ACES) Tops One Day Volume of $53.00

Aces (CURRENCY:ACES) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Aces coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last week, Aces has traded down 56.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aces has a total market cap of $0.00 and $53.00 worth of Aces was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00056904 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00032649 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013457 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00069991 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00022317 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029351 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00502427 BTC.

Aces Profile

ACES is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Aces’ official Twitter account is @CoinAces.

Aces Coin Trading

Aces can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Aces directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aces must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aces using one of the exchanges listed above.

