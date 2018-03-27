Active Energy Group’s (LON:AEG) Corporate Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Active Energy Group (LON:AEG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th.

Active Energy Group stock opened at GBX 4 ($0.06) on Friday. Active Energy Group has a one year low of GBX 1.86 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 5.19 ($0.07).

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group Plc is a supplier of industrial wood chip for Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF) manufacturing and Biomass for Energy (BFE) power generation, second-generation BFE fuel solutions and systems, and global forestry and natural resources development services. The Company’s segments include MDF Wood Chip, which includes wood chip processing and supply business division; Forestry & Natural Resources, which includes the Company’s initiatives to secure ownership of the entire timber supply chain from forest to finished product, and BFE Fuel Solutions, which includes the Company’s renewable Biomass for Energy fuel division, which engages in development of second-generation BFE fuel solutions and systems.

