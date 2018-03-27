Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Actuant (ATU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant (NYSE:ATU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Actuant believes that its solid Engineered Solutions and Industrial businesses will boost its revenues and profitability in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, strategic divestitures and acquisitions are expected to reinforce the company’s competency. However, over the last three months, the stock has underperformed and looks overvalued compared to the industry. The prevalent trend of customer maintenance deferrals, scope reductions and push-outs might continue to hurt the company’s Energy business in the quarters ahead. Also, other issues such as sales mix headwinds, input price inflation or costs associated with commercial effectiveness actions might weigh over near-term margins. Over the last 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has remained unchanged for both fiscal 2018 and 2019.”

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 158,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,344.17, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Actuant has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.57 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Actuant will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ted Wozniak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,290.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Actuant by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Actuant during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Actuant during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Actuant during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

