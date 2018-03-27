adbank Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, adbank has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. adbank has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $12,402.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002743 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00715757 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012399 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00146724 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00183437 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank was first traded on November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,454,660 tokens. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

adbank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, IDEX and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.