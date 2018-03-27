Adelphoi Market Capitalization Tops $4.14 Million (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $0.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002835 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00728744 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012509 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00037620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00148148 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028958 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi launched on November 24th, 2013. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,472,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is www.adelphoi.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

