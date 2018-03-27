ADES International (LON:ADES) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of ADES International (LON:ADES) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th.

Shares of ADES International stock traded down GBX 1,492.20 ($20.62) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 15.30 ($0.21). The stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,937. The firm has a market cap of $595.06 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. ADES International has a twelve month low of GBX 11.80 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.50 ($0.24).

About ADES International

ADES International Holding Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling and production services provider in the Middle East and Africa offering offshore drilling, workover and mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) services. The Company offers offshore and onshore contract drilling, as well as workover and production services in Egypt, Algeria and Saudi Arabia.

