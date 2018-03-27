ADT (ADT) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about ADT (NYSE:ADT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ADT earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the security and automation business an impact score of 46.2023662279501 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

ADT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on ADT in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ADT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,582,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,486. ADT has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The security and automation business reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd.

About ADT

ADT Inc is a provider of monitored security, interactive home and business automation and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada. The Company offers a range of products home security systems, home automation, security cameras, fire, home and safety, and monitoring services. It also offers residential, commercial, and multi-site customers a comprehensive set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions.

