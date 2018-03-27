adToken Price Reaches $0.0316 on Major Exchanges (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, adToken has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One adToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta and Bittrex. adToken has a total market capitalization of $18.98 million and $1.07 million worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get adToken alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00717823 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012735 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00146076 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00187007 BTC.

adToken Profile

adToken was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain. The official website for adToken is adtoken.com. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Token Trading

adToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adToken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.