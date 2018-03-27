Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Takes $296,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,195 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $2,824,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $103,906.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 430.79%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $58,634.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,112.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $518,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/advanced-asset-management-advisors-inc-takes-296000-position-in-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.