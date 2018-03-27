Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million

Analysts predict that Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) will report $2.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advaxis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 million. Advaxis posted sales of $3.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advaxis will report full year sales of $2.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $11.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $14.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advaxis.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 149.14% and a negative net margin of 940.64%.

ADXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Advaxis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Advaxis from $19.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Advaxis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 129,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 119,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 48,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 16,465.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 430,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis (ADXS) traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 572,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.06. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/advaxis-inc-adxs-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-2-43-million-updated.html.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm)-Listeriolysin O (LLO) cancer immunotherapies. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Lm bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advaxis (ADXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.