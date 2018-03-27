Media coverage about Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income (NYSE:LCM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.3601951962152 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LCM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,569. Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $8.90.

Get Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/advent-claymore-enhanced-growth-income-lcm-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-23.html.

Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Company Profile

Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains from trading in securities, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests approximately 40% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities and convertible securities of the United States and non-United States issuers, and may invest up to 60% of its managed assets in non-convertible high-yield securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.