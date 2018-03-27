Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

