Advisor Group Inc. Has $768,000 Stake in IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 278.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.19% of IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 68,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 210,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

MNA stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $31.92.

