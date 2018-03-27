Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI (QINC)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI (NASDAQ:QINC) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period.

QINC stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

