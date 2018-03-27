Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Orchid Island Capital worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at $153,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.38, a PE ratio of 368.50 and a beta of 0.32. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,600.00%.

Orchid Island Capital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback 4,520,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The Company’s business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total returns to its investors over the long term through a combination of capital appreciation and the payment of regular monthly distributions.

