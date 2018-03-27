Aecom (ACM) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.15% of Aecom worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Daniel R. Tishman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Poloni sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $182,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,136 shares of company stock worth $1,517,467 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Aecom has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5,489.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Aecom had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aecom from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Aecom to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

Aecom Profile

AECOM is engaged in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. The Company’s segments include design and consulting services (DCS), construction services (CS) and management services (MS). Its DCS segment is engaged in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government.

