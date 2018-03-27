Aeron (ARN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $555,677.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Aeron token can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00014962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Aeron has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and approximately $555,677.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00735265 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012635 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00147325 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00028946 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, Gate.io, EtherDelta, Kuna, Mercatox, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.