Aion Price Reaches $2.53 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. Aion has a market cap of $291.70 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Aion token can now be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00031285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Radar Relay and EtherDelta.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00741588 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012403 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00149957 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00187366 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 465,934,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,319,871 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is aion.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion network aims to provide a multi-tier blockchain system to improve the scalability, privacy, and interoperability of the blockchain. The Aion Network is designed to support custom blockchain architectures while providing a mechanism for cross-chain interoperability. The AION token is the fuel used to create new blockchains and to monetize inter-chain bridges. “

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Radar Relay, Binance, Token Store and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.