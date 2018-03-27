Air Lease (AL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing to airlines around the world. The Company provides leasing services in Asia, the Pacific Rim, Latin America, the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Air Lease Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Lease from $48.00 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.05.

AL stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,393. The company has a market cap of $4,315.84, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $398.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.93 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 49.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jie Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $191,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $395,737.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 926,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,091,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,287 over the last 90 days. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Air Lease (AL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/air-lease-al-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.