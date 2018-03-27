Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.19.

Shares of APD stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.63. 872,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,780. The company has a market capitalization of $34,601.16, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3,369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 6,110.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company is also a supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

