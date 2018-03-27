Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $320,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 makes up 0.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter worth $141,000.

IWM stock opened at $153.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42,540.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33. iShares Russell 2000 has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $160.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

