Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 12th

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

ATD.A stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$63.75. 597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$57.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.98. The firm has a market cap of $36,010.00, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of -0.15.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the convenience store industry. It focuses on the sale of goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel and other products through stores and franchise operations. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under several banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Mac’s, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz and Re.Store.

