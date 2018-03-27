ALIS One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,753.00 (CRYPTO:ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, ALIS has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003687 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta, Cryptopia and YoBit. ALIS has a market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $15,753.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00703090 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012760 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00143010 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00182738 BTC.

ALIS Profile

ALIS’s launch date was August 25th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,209,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,538,647 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp.

According to CryptoCompare, “ALIS is a social media platform specialized for the Japanese market. It is inspired by Steemit and has a similar rewards system. The ALIS ecosystem is powered by an Ethereum token, ALIS. Content creators are rewarded with for their work according to its rating. “

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

