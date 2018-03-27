ALIS Hits One Day Volume of $21,000.00 (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, ALIS has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One ALIS token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. ALIS has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and $21,000.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00726963 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014979 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012540 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00037517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00147854 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029764 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,209,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,538,647 tokens. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media.

According to CryptoCompare, “ALIS is a social media platform specialized for the Japanese market. It is inspired by Steemit and has a similar rewards system. The ALIS ecosystem is powered by an Ethereum token, ALIS. Content creators are rewarded with for their work according to its rating. “

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, EtherDelta and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

