Quantitative Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Allegion by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Eckersley sold 7,970 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $688,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Kemp sold 14,821 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $1,274,754.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,520.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $4,924,641. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

ALLE stock opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,896.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $89.81.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.13 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 126.46% and a net margin of 11.35%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

