Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.53 Million Position in Potlatch Co. (PCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Potlatch Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.37% of Potlatch worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Potlatch by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Potlatch by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Potlatch by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Potlatch by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Potlatch by 31.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,401 shares of Potlatch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $130,638.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 4,765 shares of Potlatch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $259,311.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,669 shares of company stock worth $9,001,448. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PCH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Potlatch from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised Potlatch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS raised Potlatch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Potlatch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

PCH stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,048.82, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36. Potlatch Co. has a 1 year low of $43.15 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.54 million. Potlatch had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 55.47%. sell-side analysts expect that Potlatch Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp, formerly Potlatch Corporation, is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is primarily engaged in activities associated with timberland management, including the sale of timber, management of timberlands, and purchase and sale of timberlands. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sale of wood products.

