Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases Shares of 222,454 iShares S&P Global Energy Sector (IXC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.65% of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector by 148,358.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,666,000 after buying an additional 890,149 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter.

IXC stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Global Energy Sector has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,170.00 and a P/E ratio of 8.72.

iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

