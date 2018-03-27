Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 63,660 Kearny Financial (KRNY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Kearny Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth $935,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KRNY. BidaskClub raised Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Kearny Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

KRNY stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1,024.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-acquires-shares-of-63660-kearny-financial-krny.html.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public at its 41 locations in New Jersey and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. Loans originated or purchased by the Bank generally include loans collateralized by residential and commercial real estate augmented by secured and unsecured loans to businesses and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.