Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 94,503 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,503 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,354,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,001,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,896 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7,395.5% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,954,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,048,000 after acquiring an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 826,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,274,000 after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CINF stock opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $11,750.46, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 94,503 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-sells-94503-shares-of-cincinnati-financial-co-cinf.html.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, and Life insurance and Investments. Its Commercial Lines Insurance Segment provides five commercial business lines: commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers’ compensation and other commercial lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.