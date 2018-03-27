Ally Financial (ALLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 66,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 42,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 123,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter.

ALLY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.41. 2,905,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,856. Ally Financial has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $12,038.82, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ally Financial (ALLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/ally-financial-ally-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-1-46-billion-updated.html.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.