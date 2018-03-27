Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 557.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Dillard III sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $410,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.29 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

MO stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $112,639.61, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/alpha-cubed-investments-llc-lowers-holdings-in-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.