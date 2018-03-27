Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) Director Sells $24,377.95 in Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director David R. Garcia sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $24,377.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $24,377.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

APT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. 32,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,444. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.92, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.35% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/alpha-pro-tech-ltd-apt-director-david-r-garcia-sells-7277-shares-updated.html.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.