Alphacat Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.47 Million (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $17.47 million and $125,869.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002797 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00723751 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00037950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00146729 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00029027 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not possible to purchase Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.