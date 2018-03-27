Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Get Alps Electric alerts:

Shares of Alps Electric stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. Alps Electric has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $68.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alps Electric (APELY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/alps-electric-apely-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Alps Electric

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets approximately 40,000 types of electronic components. The Company’s segments include Electronic components, Automotive Infotainment and Logistics. The Electronic components business involves the development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of electronic components.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alps Electric (APELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.