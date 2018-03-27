Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,943 Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.1% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The company has a market cap of $18,505.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Standpoint Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Vetr upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.64 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

In related news, insider David J. Aldrich sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,956,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,034,793.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.21, for a total transaction of $1,195,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,050 shares of company stock worth $10,415,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

