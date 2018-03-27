32,294 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Purchased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,294 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,451,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,582 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,655,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,441 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 12,185,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $548,812,000 after purchasing an additional 973,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 899.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,050,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 945,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,058,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,869,000 after purchasing an additional 804,825 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $315,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

LNG stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.36 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $12,860.00, a P/E ratio of 2,600.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

