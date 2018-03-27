Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.78. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 52.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 68,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 152,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 695,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 91,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,634,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/ambac-financial-group-ambc-raised-to-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Financial Guarantee and Financial Services. The Financial Guarantee segment provides financial guarantees, including insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international obligations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.