Jefferies Group Comments on Amdocs Limited’s Q1 2020 Earnings (DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Amdocs in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst R. El-Assal expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.20 target price on the stock.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

DOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Shares of Amdocs (DOX) traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 738,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,422.89, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $71.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 14.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

