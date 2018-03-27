American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) Receives $43.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

AAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 259,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $8,553,259.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 105,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,547.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 864,929 shares of company stock worth $28,061,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.89. 193,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,121. The stock has a market cap of $1,568.14, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $81.75 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 10.16%. analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.19%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii markets.

