American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Monday, February 26th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4,915.19, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $49.93.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.28 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 1.96%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 321,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,189,000 after buying an additional 29,782 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,793,000 after buying an additional 67,866 shares during the period.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

