American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of American Capital Senior Floating stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,127. American Capital Senior Floating has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $110.00, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. American Capital Senior Floating’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACSF. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in American Capital Senior Floating by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 187,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 149,252 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its stake in American Capital Senior Floating by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 31,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Capital Senior Floating by 958.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in American Capital Senior Floating by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Capital Senior Floating during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Capital Senior Floating

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns over the long term primarily through current income while seeking to preserve its capital. It manages a leveraged portfolio composed primarily of diversified investments in first lien and second lien floating rate loans principally to the United States-based companies (collectively, Senior Floating Rate Loans or SFRLs), which are referred to as leveraged loans.

