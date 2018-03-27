American Financial Group (AFG) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

News stories about American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.3264844141563 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.36. The company had a trading volume of 236,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,005. The company has a market capitalization of $9,660.54, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $93.12 and a 52-week high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.92%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on American Financial Group from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,285 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $600,270.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/american-financial-group-afg-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-18.html.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.