Eric C. Andersen Sells 3,500 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Eric C. Andersen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,599. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

APEI stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,259. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.89, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APEI shares. ValuEngine upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Public Education from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in American Public Education by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,490,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 36.2% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 29,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/american-public-education-inc-apei-director-eric-c-andersen-sells-3500-shares-updated.html.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education. The Company provides postsecondary education through its subsidiary institutions, American Public University System, Inc (APUS) and Hondros College of Nursing (HCON). It operates through two segments: American Public Education Segment, which consists of the operational activities of APUS, other corporate activities, and minority investments, and Hondros College of Nursing Segment, which consists of the operational activities of HCON.

