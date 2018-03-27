Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 45,901 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,042 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Ameris Bancorp worth $19,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth $285,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,994.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Edwin W. Hortman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $574,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lawton E. Bassett III sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $43,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,159 shares of company stock worth $2,575,646. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $10.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $57.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company’s business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division.

