AmerisourceBergen (ABC) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) is one of 256 publicly-traded companies in the “MED PRODS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AmerisourceBergen to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

This table compares AmerisourceBergen and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AmerisourceBergen $153.14 billion $364.48 million 18.31 AmerisourceBergen Competitors $3.69 billion $127.47 million -1.66

AmerisourceBergen has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. AmerisourceBergen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AmerisourceBergen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmerisourceBergen 0.66% 53.65% 3.82% AmerisourceBergen Competitors -651.16% -111.22% -15.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of AmerisourceBergen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “MED PRODS” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of AmerisourceBergen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “MED PRODS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AmerisourceBergen pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. AmerisourceBergen pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MED PRODS” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 32.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

AmerisourceBergen has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmerisourceBergen’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AmerisourceBergen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmerisourceBergen 0 5 10 0 2.67 AmerisourceBergen Competitors 1084 4506 8430 276 2.55

AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus price target of $105.08, indicating a potential upside of 23.69%. As a group, “MED PRODS” companies have a potential upside of 11.64%. Given AmerisourceBergen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AmerisourceBergen is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

AmerisourceBergen beats its rivals on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers. In addition, this segment provides pharmaceutical distribution and other services primarily to physicians who specialize in various disease states, primarily oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics; distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; and offers third party logistics and outcomes research, and other services for biotechnology and other pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company's Other segment provides commercialization support services, including reimbursement support programs, outcomes research, contract field staffing, patient assistance and co-pay assistance programs, adherence programs, risk mitigation services, and other market access programs to pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers; specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry; and animal health care products. It markets its products and services through independent sales forces and marketing organizations. AmerisourceBergen Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.