Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $175.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $122,084.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.16 and a fifty-two week high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 205.45%.

Amgen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.01 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.26.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

