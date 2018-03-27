Main Street Research LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $175.19 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $152.16 and a one year high of $201.23. The stock has a market cap of $122,084.84, a PE ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.45%.

Amgen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.33 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amgen from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $181.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.26.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

