AMP Capital Investors Ltd Decreases Position in 3M Co (MMM)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned 0.05% of 3M worth $76,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management grew its holdings in 3M by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in 3M by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $220.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $188.62 and a 12 month high of $259.77. The company has a market cap of $128,246.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total transaction of $8,849,169.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,757,665.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total transaction of $419,846.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Vetr raised shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.47 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $284.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.40.

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

