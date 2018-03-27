AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $722,000 Position in Antero Resources (AR)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its holdings in Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,024 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 46.4% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,153 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after buying an additional 269,753 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.9% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,912,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $475,854,000 after buying an additional 2,741,261 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,536,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6,124.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $919.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.64 million. analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

