AMP Capital Investors Ltd Increases Position in Norbord Inc. (OSB)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Norbord were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norbord by 5,212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Norbord by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norbord alerts:

OSB stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3,135.33, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.19. Norbord Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $41.88.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter. Norbord had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 20.03%. equities analysts predict that Norbord Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.4862 dividend. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Norbord’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSB shares. Bank of America set a $31.00 price objective on Norbord and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Norbord from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

WARNING: “AMP Capital Investors Ltd Increases Position in Norbord Inc. (OSB)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/amp-capital-investors-ltd-increases-position-in-norbord-inc-osb.html.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.